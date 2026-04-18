Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 57,965 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 772.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,465 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,965 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in IonQ were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 112.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,799,326.42. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Read Our Latest Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $46.18 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.80.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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