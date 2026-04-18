Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stock Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 2,736.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,219 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,673 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Expand Energy were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 59.0% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 513.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 78,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expand Energy Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ EXE opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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