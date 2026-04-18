Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 13,721 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,332 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 0.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services' portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $86,309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,301,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,442,269,000 after purchasing an additional 584,382 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its position in Duke Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 419,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $901,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 92.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 522,137 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 251,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

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Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4%

DUK stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.20.

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Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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