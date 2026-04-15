Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 5,433 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $39,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. President Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $399.44.

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Tesla Stock Up 3.3%

Tesla stock opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.79 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 337.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $390.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded TSLA to Neutral from Sell, arguing current shares better balance near‑term demand headwinds with the long‑term AI/robotics opportunity; the note helped lift the stock. Read More.

UBS upgraded TSLA to Neutral from Sell, arguing current shares better balance near‑term demand headwinds with the long‑term AI/robotics opportunity; the note helped lift the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dutch approval for Tesla’s supervised FSD and notification to the European Commission opens a clear path toward broader EU rollout — regulatory wins accelerate monetization and are a visible catalyst for autonomy optimism. Read More.

Dutch approval for Tesla’s supervised FSD and notification to the European Commission opens a clear path toward broader EU rollout — regulatory wins accelerate monetization and are a visible catalyst for autonomy optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Tesla is exploring using its Shanghai Gigafactory to scale production of the Optimus robot — if true, leveraging China volume to lower unit costs would materially de‑risk the robotics/robotaxi story. Read More.

Reports say Tesla is exploring using its Shanghai Gigafactory to scale production of the Optimus robot — if true, leveraging China volume to lower unit costs would materially de‑risk the robotics/robotaxi story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings (April 22) are a near‑term catalyst — expectations are mixed, so the report could swing sentiment either way depending on delivery trends and commentary on autonomy/Optimus. Read More.

Upcoming earnings (April 22) are a near‑term catalyst — expectations are mixed, so the report could swing sentiment either way depending on delivery trends and commentary on autonomy/Optimus. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product and marketing moves (e.g., limited‑edition Model S/X 'Signature' restrictions and other promotions) are generating headlines and short‑term demand/PR effects but are unlikely to change fundamentals alone. Read More.

Product and marketing moves (e.g., limited‑edition Model S/X 'Signature' restrictions and other promotions) are generating headlines and short‑term demand/PR effects but are unlikely to change fundamentals alone. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Delivery shortfalls, weakening China demand and margin pressure remain material risks; some houses (e.g., JP Morgan scenarios cited) still model very large downside, keeping valuation risk high. Read More.

Delivery shortfalls, weakening China demand and margin pressure remain material risks; some houses (e.g., JP Morgan scenarios cited) still model very large downside, keeping valuation risk high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Even with upgrades, analysts warn of continued volatility — UBS itself and others note slow robo‑taxi/Optimus commercialization and execution risk, so expect bumpy trading around catalysts. Read More.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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