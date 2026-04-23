Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,001 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.28. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.02 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. CICC Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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