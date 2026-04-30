Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in IES were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IES by 982.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,893 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 293,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $38,609,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $25,768,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 3,965.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IES by 56.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,048 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.50, for a total transaction of $2,672,916.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,590,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,607,549,024. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,119 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.81, for a total transaction of $1,596,335.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,517 shares in the company, valued at $42,233,025.77. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,940 in the last 90 days. 56.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IES Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $572.01 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.73 and a 1-year high of $611.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.15.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IES

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: IESC is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Free Report).

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