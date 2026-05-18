Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 15,125 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Obermeyer Wealth Partners reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,459 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 15,125 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.7% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $81,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,261 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,837,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $342,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 325,700 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $60,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $225.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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