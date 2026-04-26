Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 386,307 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,510 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 386,307 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners' holdings in Comcast were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,850 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,045 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations — Comcast beat on revenue and adjusted EPS (revenue $31.46B, adj. EPS $0.79) and cited strong advertising driven by the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl, plus improving broadband net losses and record wireless additions. Comcast beats estimates

Q1 results topped expectations — Comcast beat on revenue and adjusted EPS (revenue $31.46B, adj. EPS $0.79) and cited strong advertising driven by the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl, plus improving broadband net losses and record wireless additions. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and content strength appears durable in Q1 (Olympics + Super Bowl) and Peacock is moving toward profitability — near‑term ad tailwinds and streaming progress support revenue upside. Ad sales spike

Advertising and content strength appears durable in Q1 (Olympics + Super Bowl) and Peacock is moving toward profitability — near‑term ad tailwinds and streaming progress support revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side firms raised targets or reiterated constructive ratings after the print (Citigroup, Evercore, Scotiabank, Morgan Stanley, RBC among others), signaling analyst support and potential upside from current levels. Analyst target changes

Multiple sell‑side firms raised targets or reiterated constructive ratings after the print (Citigroup, Evercore, Scotiabank, Morgan Stanley, RBC among others), signaling analyst support and potential upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some data items are noisy: a short‑interest note in the feed shows an anomalous "0 shares / NaN" reading (likely a data glitch), so short‑interest signals aren’t meaningful from that entry.

Some data items are noisy: a short‑interest note in the feed shows an anomalous "0 shares / NaN" reading (likely a data glitch), so short‑interest signals aren’t meaningful from that entry. Neutral Sentiment: Value/valuation debate is active — several writeups argue CMCSA may offer upside on DCF and P/E metrics, keeping the stock on value investors’ watchlists. Is Comcast offering value?

Value/valuation debate is active — several writeups argue CMCSA may offer upside on DCF and P/E metrics, keeping the stock on value investors’ watchlists. Negative Sentiment: Sector/peer weakness: Charter’s sharp post‑earnings plunge and renewed subscriber concerns for cable peers are pressuring Comcast despite its own beat — investors are repricing risk around broadband competition (fiber/fixed wireless). Charter stock plunges — why Comcast is falling too

Sector/peer weakness: Charter’s sharp post‑earnings plunge and renewed subscriber concerns for cable peers are pressuring Comcast despite its own beat — investors are repricing risk around broadband competition (fiber/fixed wireless). Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and heavy trading volume after an initial ~8% post‑earnings pop, plus reported insider sales and large institutional repositioning noted in datasets, likely amplified the down‑move today.

Profit‑taking and heavy trading volume after an initial ~8% post‑earnings pop, plus reported insider sales and large institutional repositioning noted in datasets, likely amplified the down‑move today. Negative Sentiment: Operational caveat: adjusted EPS is below last year’s ($0.79 vs $1.09), and broadband still lost customers (improved but negative net adds), leaving execution risk if competition intensifies. Broadband losses improved

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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