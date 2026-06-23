Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 558 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sandisk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,099 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK stock opened at $2,273.73 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,354.39. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,452.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.30. The company has a market capitalization of $336.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary say AI demand is fundamentally changing the NAND market, supporting the bullish case for Sandisk and the broader memory cycle.

Analysts and market commentary say AI demand is fundamentally changing the NAND market, supporting the bullish case for Sandisk and the broader memory cycle. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly raised its price target to $2,100 as the global NAND shortage worsens, adding to investor enthusiasm for SNDK.

Bank of America reportedly raised its price target to $2,100 as the global NAND shortage worsens, adding to investor enthusiasm for SNDK. Positive Sentiment: Memory stocks, including Sandisk, rallied alongside Micron and Western Digital as traders positioned ahead of Micron’s earnings, reinforcing sector momentum.

Memory stocks, including Sandisk, rallied alongside Micron and Western Digital as traders positioned ahead of Micron’s earnings, reinforcing sector momentum. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Sandisk’s huge year-to-date gain and record-high trading levels, which can draw momentum buyers and ETF inflows tied to storage and AI themes. Article title

Articles highlighted Sandisk’s huge year-to-date gain and record-high trading levels, which can draw momentum buyers and ETF inflows tied to storage and AI themes. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focused on Sandisk’s strong performance, including its role in free-cash-flow ETFs and comments from investors who have made large gains, which may help sentiment but do not change fundamentals directly.

Several pieces focused on Sandisk’s strong performance, including its role in free-cash-flow ETFs and comments from investors who have made large gains, which may help sentiment but do not change fundamentals directly. Neutral Sentiment: One report said SNDK could be significantly overvalued after its recent surge, which is a cautionary note for investors even as the stock remains buoyant.

One report said SNDK could be significantly overvalued after its recent surge, which is a cautionary note for investors even as the stock remains buoyant. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are starting to emerge after the explosive rally, and any disappointment in future earnings or memory pricing could spark volatility in SNDK.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

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Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

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