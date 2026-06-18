Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,306 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 393,487 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Oceaneering International worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OII. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,154 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,188 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 48,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, CEO Roderick A. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $191,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 397,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,203,867.33. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OII

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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