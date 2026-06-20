OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires New Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,223,795,000 after purchasing an additional 348,334 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,194,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $753,482,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $487,708,000 after purchasing an additional 760,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tapestry by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $425,118,000 after buying an additional 270,973 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE TPR opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Citigroup raised their price target on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus set a $165.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tapestry

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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