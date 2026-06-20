OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires New Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in United Airlines by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.59.

View Our Latest Report on UAL

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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