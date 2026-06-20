OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,594.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,399.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,942.87. The firm has a market cap of $758.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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