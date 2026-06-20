OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 178,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,699,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE HWM opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $290.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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