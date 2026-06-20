OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,731 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 56,417 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,811,787 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $958,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,004 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,579.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,673,400 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $185,534,000 after buying an additional 2,514,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,155,776 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $426,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,496,296 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,385 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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