OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Article Title

SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Article Title

Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Article Title

Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Article Title

Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports about European regulators questioning Tesla’s FSD data could increase concerns about regulatory hurdles for one of Tesla’s key AI/autonomy growth drivers. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $399.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 377.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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