OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Free Report) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Toast accounts for approximately 0.8% of OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Toast were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 336,049 shares of the company's stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company's stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 301,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 192,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Toast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 317,101 shares of the company's stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 108,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $2,796,120.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 189,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,909,831.38. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $190,898.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 920,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,120,597.15. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,783 shares of company stock worth $3,838,037. Insiders own 10.03% of the company's stock.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $49.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toast from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.62.

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About Toast

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

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