OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $11.19 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,535 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $11,189,000. Boeing makes up 1.2% of OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,401,847,000 after buying an additional 286,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,679,592,000 after acquiring an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,224,752,000 after acquiring an additional 135,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $948,905,000 after acquiring an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $223.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $224.23 and its 200 day moving average is $222.81. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.32.

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Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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