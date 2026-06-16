OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tapestry Trading Up 2.3%

TPR opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.35 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.Tapestry's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $165.00 price target on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Tapestry from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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