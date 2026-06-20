OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,122,000 after acquiring an additional 386,615 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,228 shares of the company's stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BURL opened at $336.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $351.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.93.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares in the company, valued at $27,669,736.01. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,795 shares of company stock worth $10,363,760 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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