OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

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Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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