OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $5.59 Million in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Zacks Research upgraded United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price target on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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