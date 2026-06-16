OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,830 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 159,500 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,097,699,000 after buying an additional 8,046,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $528,313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $984,512,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5,132.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,558,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $144,044,000 after buying an additional 1,528,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,947,906 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,400,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,238 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $122.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

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Entergy Trading Down 0.1%

ETR opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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