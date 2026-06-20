OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $455.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $479.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $563.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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