OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.06% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 153,553 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 24.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Flowserve by 10.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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