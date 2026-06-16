OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New $6 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,355 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after buying an additional 76,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,425,669,000 after buying an additional 161,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,001,907,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.79.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $215.88 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $214.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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