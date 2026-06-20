OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,460 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $13,589,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.5% of OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $954.25 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $909.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $921.35. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $646.51 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.05.

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Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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