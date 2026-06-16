OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company $BA

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,535 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $11,189,000. Boeing accounts for 1.3% of OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.01. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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