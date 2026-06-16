OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 27,890 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of APH opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average of $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here