OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 43,438 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,958 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 43,438 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.06% of ACM Research worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 656.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $5,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 802,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,283,855.40. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,198 in the last three months. 24.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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