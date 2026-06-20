OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 43,438 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,958 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 43,438 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.06% of ACM Research worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,972,103 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $196,149,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156,670 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $449,088.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,166.36. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $3,432,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at $68,872,346.40. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,198 over the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Mkm set a $125.00 price target on shares of ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 2.01. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $110.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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