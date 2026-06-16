OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $280.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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