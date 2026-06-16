OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 48,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 217,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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