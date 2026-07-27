Octagon Capital Advisors LP Has $163.36 Million Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Octagon Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946,667 shares of the company's stock after selling 470,000 shares during the period. Dianthus Therapeutics accounts for approximately 18.1% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 3.56% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $163,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company's stock worth $101,431,000 after buying an additional 2,503,311 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 836,571 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,545,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $2,404,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,480. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNTH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $103.87 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%.The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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