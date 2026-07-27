Octagon Capital Advisors LP Reduces Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Octagon Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.9% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $35,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $110.57 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.95. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The business had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 77,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $8,864,450.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,151,749.68. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $9,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,848,624.72. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,637,813 shares of company stock valued at $390,253,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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