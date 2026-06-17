Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Acquires 1,895 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,122.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,006.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,016.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Article Title

Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Positive Sentiment: The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Article Title

The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Article Title

Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Article Title

Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing a “quiet new threat” to Lilly’s GLP-1 business, as employer coverage and access concerns could slow adoption or limit growth for its top-selling obesity drugs. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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