Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Buys 4,273 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Key Headlines Impacting Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $250.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.40. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $272.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 32.16 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Petroleum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here