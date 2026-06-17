Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Buys 59,603 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 59,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $331.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $267.80 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.30. The firm has a market cap of $887.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here