Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Buys Shares of 167,500 Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,500 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $34,148,000. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.4% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the game software company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,685 shares of the game software company's stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $208.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $204.70 and its 200 day moving average is $202.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $150.87 and a one year high of $209.41.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,080. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $302,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,547.76. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,058. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus downgraded Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $201.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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