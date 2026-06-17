Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,536 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Datadog were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $29,457,298.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at $141,967,352.43. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,758.40. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,354,489 shares of company stock worth $278,129,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

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Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $231.11 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.20, a P/E/G ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $182.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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