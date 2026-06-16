Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,550,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $287.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $303.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.04. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.36 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

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Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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