Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $38.02 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,609 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 197,795 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 43,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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