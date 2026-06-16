Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,977 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 42,513 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the sale, the director owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE HPE opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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