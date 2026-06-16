Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 8,458 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,958 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.5% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Arista Networks were worth $39,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,343,747 shares of company stock worth $380,853,419 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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