Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock worth $11,967,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $6,924,523,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after acquiring an additional 956,239 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment to expand U.S. Vision manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida, adding new packaging, distribution, and advanced manufacturing capacity. The move supports its long-term manufacturing push and could improve supply-chain resilience. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment to expand U.S. Vision manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida, adding new packaging, distribution, and advanced manufacturing capacity. The move supports its long-term manufacturing push and could improve supply-chain resilience. Positive Sentiment: J&J’s rare-disease drug IMAAVY (nipocalimab) posted strong Phase 2/3 results in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and received FDA Priority Review, reinforcing the company’s pipeline growth story. Article Title

J&J’s rare-disease drug IMAAVY (nipocalimab) posted strong Phase 2/3 results in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and received FDA Priority Review, reinforcing the company’s pipeline growth story. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of three dividend aristocrats with a Strong Buy rating, which may support investor interest in the stock’s defensive income profile. Article Title

TipRanks highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of three dividend aristocrats with a Strong Buy rating, which may support investor interest in the stock’s defensive income profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted JNJ’s strong recent share performance and asked whether the stock still offers value after a big one-year run, suggesting valuation concerns may be tempering upside.

Analyst commentary noted JNJ’s strong recent share performance and asked whether the stock still offers value after a big one-year run, suggesting valuation concerns may be tempering upside. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street reacted to late-stage TALVEY blood-cancer trial results, with the article framing the data as important for whether J&J can keep growing after losing a multibillion-dollar drug, making the readout a potential pressure point for the stock. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $235.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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