Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in American Express Company $AXP

Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,190 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

American Express Stock Up 0.1%

AXP stock opened at $313.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.73 and a 200 day moving average of $342.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $281.46 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here