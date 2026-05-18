Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,088 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $242.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $245.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $177,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 83,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,418,150.40. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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