Ogborne Capital Management LLC Buys 129,985 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ogborne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,985 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 129,985 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 11.3% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ogborne Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $36,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 882.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE ORCL opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.73. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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