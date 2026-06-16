Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 15,109 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 188.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 108,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 150,637 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 200,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,926,868. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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