Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys New Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $669.62.

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AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of APP opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.32.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 243,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,055,090.29. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,470,000. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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